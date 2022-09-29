Short Interest in Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO) Rises By 72.4%

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, a growth of 72.4% from the August 31st total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Xilio Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of XLO stock opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.71. The firm has a market cap of $79.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12. Xilio Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a current ratio of 9.17.

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.12). Analysts predict that Xilio Therapeutics will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xilio Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $33,739,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Xilio Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $417,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Xilio Therapeutics by 58.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 34,651 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Xilio Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Xilio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,009,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Xilio Therapeutics from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

About Xilio Therapeutics

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies to improve the immune system of cancer patients. Its checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, a clinical-stage, tumor-selective anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors.

