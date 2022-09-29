Short Interest in Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO) Rises By 72.4%

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, a growth of 72.4% from the August 31st total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Xilio Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of XLO stock opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.71. The firm has a market cap of $79.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12. Xilio Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a current ratio of 9.17.
Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.12). Analysts predict that Xilio Therapeutics will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Xilio Therapeutics from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.
About Xilio Therapeutics
Xilio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies to improve the immune system of cancer patients. Its checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, a clinical-stage, tumor-selective anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors.
