Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $41.59

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $41.59 and traded as high as $41.64. Community Trust Bancorp shares last traded at $41.38, with a volume of 41,927 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently commented on CTBI shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Community Trust Bancorp to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.
Community Trust Bancorp Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $740.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.85 and its 200 day moving average is $41.59.
Community Trust Bancorp Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is a positive change from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.94%.
Institutional Trading of Community Trust Bancorp
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,350,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 3.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 65,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 9.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 5.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 52.7% in the second quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 20,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 6,994 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Community Trust Bancorp
Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.
