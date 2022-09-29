Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.51

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.51 and traded as high as $6.66. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.37, with a volume of 61,788 shares traded.
STSA has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.51. The company has a market cap of $201.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.50.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commodore Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,711,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,701,000 after purchasing an additional 592,525 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,944,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,189,000 after acquiring an additional 149,046 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $995,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 17,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.
