Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Cut by Seaport Res Ptn

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of H.B. Fuller in a report issued on Monday, September 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.20. The consensus estimate for H.B. Fuller’s current full-year earnings is $4.17 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for H.B. Fuller’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.36 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.13 EPS.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

FUL has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, H.B. Fuller presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

H.B. Fuller Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE:FUL opened at $61.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.54. H.B. Fuller has a one year low of $57.36 and a one year high of $81.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.58.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $941.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.11 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 5.33%. H.B. Fuller’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS.

H.B. Fuller Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is 21.29%.

Insider Activity

In other H.B. Fuller news, Director Trangsrud Teresa J. Rasmussen bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.20 per share, for a total transaction of $58,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 5,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $356,362.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,416.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Trangsrud Teresa J. Rasmussen acquired 1,000 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.20 per share, for a total transaction of $58,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of H.B. Fuller

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUL. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in H.B. Fuller by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 791,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,268,000 after purchasing an additional 86,025 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC raised its position in H.B. Fuller by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 107,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 56,427 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in H.B. Fuller by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 872,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,652,000 after purchasing an additional 41,376 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 55.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 9,960 shares during the period. 96.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About H.B. Fuller

(Get Rating)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.