Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Magna International Inc. Issued By Raymond James (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Magna International in a report issued on Monday, September 26th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.56. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Magna International’s current full-year earnings is $4.70 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Magna International’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Magna International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Magna International from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Magna International from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.83.

Magna International Stock Up 1.3 %

MGA opened at $50.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.47. Magna International has a twelve month low of $49.49 and a twelve month high of $90.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.00.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.10). Magna International had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magna International in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 616.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 1,609.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Magna International in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 484.3% in the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.65%.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Stories

