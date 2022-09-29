111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 567,800 shares, a decline of 38.2% from the August 31st total of 918,800 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 152,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Institutional Trading of 111

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in 111 by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in 111 by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 19,454 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in 111 by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 147,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 22,329 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in 111 by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 27,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 111 during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. 4.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 111 alerts:

111 Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of 111 stock opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.39. 111 has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $6.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.98.

111 Company Profile

111 ( NASDAQ:YI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. 111 had a negative return on equity of 1,101.99% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $453.43 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

111, Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2B and B2C. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services that include online consultation services and electronic prescription services to consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 111 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 111 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.