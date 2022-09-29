Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Short Interest Update

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, an increase of 92.8% from the August 31st total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Yatra Online Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ YTRA opened at $2.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $133.31 million, a PE ratio of -26.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Yatra Online has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $3.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yatra Online by 29.8% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Yatra Online by 208.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 28,750 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Yatra Online by 23.3% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 97,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 18,446 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Yatra Online by 1.2% during the first quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 788,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 9,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Yatra Online during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,988,000. 49.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

