Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.53% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tronox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.
Tronox Price Performance
Shares of TROX opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. Tronox has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $26.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Tronox by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,205,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,973,000 after purchasing an additional 756,737 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Tronox by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 910,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,018,000 after purchasing an additional 124,819 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tronox by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,671,000 after purchasing an additional 12,305 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Tronox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $497,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in Tronox by 184.2% in the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 115,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 74,779 shares during the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tronox Company Profile
Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.
