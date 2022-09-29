Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tronox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Shares of TROX opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. Tronox has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $26.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Tronox had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tronox will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Tronox by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,205,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,973,000 after purchasing an additional 756,737 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Tronox by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 910,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,018,000 after purchasing an additional 124,819 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tronox by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,671,000 after purchasing an additional 12,305 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Tronox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $497,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in Tronox by 184.2% in the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 115,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 74,779 shares during the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

