Pendragon (LON:PDG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.30

Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 23.30 ($0.28) and traded as high as GBX 27.54 ($0.33). Pendragon shares last traded at GBX 27 ($0.33), with a volume of 3,056,545 shares traded.
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 36 ($0.43) price objective on shares of Pendragon in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.
Pendragon Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 22.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 23.30. The firm has a market cap of £377.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 540.00.
Pendragon Company Profile
Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through Franchised UK Motor, Software, Car Store, and Leasing segments. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans, as well as offers associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.
