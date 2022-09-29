Pendragon (LON:PDG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.30

Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 23.30 ($0.28) and traded as high as GBX 27.54 ($0.33). Pendragon shares last traded at GBX 27 ($0.33), with a volume of 3,056,545 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 36 ($0.43) price objective on shares of Pendragon in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

Get Pendragon alerts:

Pendragon Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 22.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 23.30. The firm has a market cap of £377.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 540.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pendragon Company Profile

In related news, insider William Berman sold 1,363,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.29), for a total value of £327,174.72 ($395,329.53).

(Get Rating)

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through Franchised UK Motor, Software, Car Store, and Leasing segments. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans, as well as offers associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pendragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pendragon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.