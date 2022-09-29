ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the August 31st total of 897,300 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 275,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

ZimVie Stock Performance

ZimVie stock opened at $10.06 on Thursday. ZimVie has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $50.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.66.

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $234.56 million for the quarter. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ZimVie will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZimVie

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ZimVie in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ZimVie stock. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 45,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA owned approximately 0.17% of ZimVie at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

About ZimVie

ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a range of spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; intraoral scanners; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.

Featured Stories

