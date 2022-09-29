Metro (TSE:MRU) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $70.18

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$70.18 and traded as high as C$70.73. Metro shares last traded at C$70.34, with a volume of 509,353 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MRU shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Metro from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Metro from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Metro from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Metro from C$73.00 to C$71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$72.11.

Metro Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$16.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$70.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$70.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.31.

Metro Announces Dividend

Metro Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

