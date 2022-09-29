STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.29

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €35.29 ($36.01) and traded as high as €35.57 ($36.29). STMicroelectronics shares last traded at €34.53 ($35.23), with a volume of 2,993,097 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.50 ($42.35) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from €38.00 ($38.78) to €40.00 ($40.82) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($37.76) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($48.98) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($24.49) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

