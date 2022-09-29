Filtronic (LON:FTC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.81

Filtronic plc (LON:FTC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.81 ($0.14) and traded as high as GBX 12.50 ($0.15). Filtronic shares last traded at GBX 11.25 ($0.14), with a volume of 727,103 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.16 million and a P/E ratio of 1,125.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 13.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.81.

Filtronic plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells advanced radio frequency (RF) communications equipment for telecommunications infrastructure, aerospace and defense, and critical communications market sectors in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It provides Morpheus II, an e-band transceiver module; Cerus, a power amplifier for long range e-band communications; tower top amplifiers; Orpheus, an ultra-high-capacity turn-key solution for backhaul, fronthaul, and mid haul; switched filter banks; GaN amplifiers; custom filters products, including metal cavity, ceramic, combline, interdigital, lumped element, suspended substrate, waveguide, and thin-film filters; and custom combiner products.

