Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Spirit Airlines in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.00. The consensus estimate for Spirit Airlines’ current full-year earnings is ($2.05) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Spirit Airlines’ FY2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion.

SAVE has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet raised Spirit Airlines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Spirit Airlines to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.55.

Shares of SAVE opened at $20.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.43 and a 200 day moving average of $23.26. Spirit Airlines has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $28.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 883,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,314,000 after purchasing an additional 25,465 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,758,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,422,000 after purchasing an additional 39,732 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

