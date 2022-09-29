Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGYGet Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nestlé in a research note issued on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will earn $5.04 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.18. The consensus estimate for Nestlé’s current full-year earnings is $4.92 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nestlé’s FY2024 earnings at $5.48 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Nestlé from CHF 139 to CHF 128 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas cut Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 142 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.29.

OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $108.68 on Tuesday. Nestlé has a 1 year low of $106.32 and a 1 year high of $141.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.56 and a 200-day moving average of $120.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSRGY. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nestlé in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,457,000. Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nestlé by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in Nestlé by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 46,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,097,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nestlé by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 86,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nestlé by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,008,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,176,000 after acquiring an additional 176,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

