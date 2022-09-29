FY2025 EPS Estimates for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Increased by Wedbush

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) – Wedbush boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chewy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 27th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.06. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chewy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CHWY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Chewy from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chewy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Chewy to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Chewy from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Chewy from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.18.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $33.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -236.34 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.70. Chewy has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $80.57.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 85.74% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chewy by 27.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 1.8% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 43.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 217,986 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $10,744,529.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 504,715 shares in the company, valued at $24,877,402.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $571,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,970 shares in the company, valued at $9,098,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 217,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $10,744,529.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 504,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,877,402.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 241,156 shares of company stock worth $11,790,954. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

