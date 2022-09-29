Brokers Issue Forecasts for Taylor Wimpey plc’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TWODY)

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Taylor Wimpey in a research report issued on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.35 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.41. The consensus estimate for Taylor Wimpey’s current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Taylor Wimpey’s FY2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Taylor Wimpey Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of TWODY stock opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. Taylor Wimpey has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $24.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

