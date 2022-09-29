FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Nestlé in a report released on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.04 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.18. The consensus estimate for Nestlé’s current full-year earnings is $4.92 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nestlé’s FY2024 earnings at $5.48 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NSRGY. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 123 to CHF 130 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 142 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 139 to CHF 128 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.29.

NSRGY opened at $108.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Nestlé has a 1 year low of $106.32 and a 1 year high of $141.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSRGY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the second quarter worth $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 24.2% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the first quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 18.5% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

