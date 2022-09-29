StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on OESX. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Orion Energy Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Orion Energy Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Orion Energy Systems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.
Orion Energy Systems Stock Performance
Shares of OESX stock opened at $1.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.30 million, a PE ratio of 51.67 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.21. Orion Energy Systems has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $4.62.
About Orion Energy Systems
Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.
