StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on OESX. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Orion Energy Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Orion Energy Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Orion Energy Systems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OESX stock opened at $1.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.30 million, a PE ratio of 51.67 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.21. Orion Energy Systems has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $4.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Orion Energy Systems

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grace & White Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $644,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,772,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after acquiring an additional 187,470 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 60,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,315 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 8,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 52.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

See Also

