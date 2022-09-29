Darktrace (OTC:DRKTF) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Darktrace (OTC:DRKTF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Darktrace in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Darktrace from GBX 650 ($7.85) to GBX 450 ($5.44) in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Darktrace from GBX 1,000 ($12.08) to GBX 600 ($7.25) in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Darktrace in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darktrace currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $456.67.

Darktrace Stock Performance

Shares of DRKTF stock opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. Darktrace has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.03.

Darktrace Company Profile

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Darktrace PREVENT, an attack surface management that continuously monitors attack surface for risks, high-impact vulnerabilities and external threats; and Darktrace DETECT, which analyzes thousands of metrics to reveal subtle deviations that may signal an evolving threat, including unknown techniques and novel malware, as well as installs in minutes, identifies threats, and avoids disruption.

