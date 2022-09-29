Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Cathay Pacific Airways Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CPCAY)

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Cathay Pacific Airways in a research note issued on Sunday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Cathay Pacific Airways’ current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share.

OTCMKTS CPCAY opened at $5.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $5.66.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, aircraft engineering, cargo carriage, airport ground engineering support and equipment maintenance, and inventory technical management services.

