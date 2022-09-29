FY2023 Earnings Estimate for BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for BAE Systems in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lemarie now expects that the aerospace company will earn $2.75 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.88. The consensus estimate for BAE Systems’ current full-year earnings is $2.52 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BAE Systems’ FY2024 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $856.25.

BAESY opened at $35.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. BAE Systems has a 52 week low of $27.93 and a 52 week high of $41.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the second quarter valued at $177,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 16.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the second quarter valued at $913,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BAE Systems by 1.4% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 32,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

