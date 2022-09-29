Contrasting Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) and Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR)

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII – Get Rating) and Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II and Hour Loop, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A Hour Loop 0 0 1 0 3.00

Hour Loop has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 83.15%. Given Hour Loop’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hour Loop is more favorable than Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

93.4% of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Hour Loop shares are owned by institutional investors. 95.1% of Hour Loop shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II and Hour Loop’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A $2.70 million N/A N/A Hour Loop $62.79 million 1.52 $4.78 million N/A N/A

Hour Loop has higher revenue and earnings than Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II.

Profitability

This table compares Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II and Hour Loop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II N/A -22.81% -4.99% Hour Loop N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Hour Loop beats Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About Hour Loop

Hour Loop, Inc., an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparel, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com, amazon.com, and walmart.com. Hour Loop, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

