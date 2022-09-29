Analysts Set Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) PT at $137.93

Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.93.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,366.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $108.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.03. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $106.30 and a 1-year high of $139.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.61.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.69%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, September 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Yum! Brands

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.