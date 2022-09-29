Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) versus Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Critical Analysis

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) and Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and Cabaletta Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurocrine Biosciences 1 7 9 0 2.47 Cabaletta Bio 0 1 4 0 2.80

Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $113.38, indicating a potential upside of 10.25%. Cabaletta Bio has a consensus price target of $8.20, indicating a potential upside of 1,158.25%. Given Cabaletta Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cabaletta Bio is more favorable than Neurocrine Biosciences.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Neurocrine Biosciences has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cabaletta Bio has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Neurocrine Biosciences and Cabaletta Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurocrine Biosciences 0.94% 0.88% 0.59% Cabaletta Bio N/A -46.98% -44.17%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Neurocrine Biosciences and Cabaletta Bio’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurocrine Biosciences $1.13 billion 8.68 $89.60 million $0.11 934.90 Cabaletta Bio N/A N/A -$46.29 million ($1.84) -0.35

Neurocrine Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Cabaletta Bio. Cabaletta Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neurocrine Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.2% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.7% of Cabaletta Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Cabaletta Bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Neurocrine Biosciences beats Cabaletta Bio on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas. Its lead asset is INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia. The company's commercial products include ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA for the management of moderate to severe endometriosis pain in women; and ORIAHNN, a non-surgical oral medication option for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women. Its product candidates in clinical development include NBI-921352 for treating pediatric patients, as well as adult focal epilepsy indications; and NBI-827104 to treat rare pediatric epilepsy and essential tremor. The company's products in clinical development also comprise NBI-1065845 for the treatment of major depressive disorder; NBI-1065846 for treating anhedonia in major depressive disorder; and NBI-118568 for the treatment of schizophrenia. It has license and collaboration agreements with Heptares Therapeutics Limited; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd; Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Voyager Therapeutics, Inc.; BIAL – Portela & Ca, S.A.; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation; and AbbVie Inc. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease, and Hemophilia A with Factor VIII alloantibodies. Its product candidate pipeline also includes MuSK-CAART, a preclinical stage product to treat a subset of patients with myasthenia gravis; FVIII-CAART, a discovery stage product to treat a subset of patients with Hemophilia A; and DSG3/1-CAART, a discovery stage product for the treatment of mucocutaneous pemphigus vulgaris. It has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania; and research agreement with The Regents of the University of California. The company was formerly known as Tycho Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cabaletta Bio, Inc. in August 2018. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

