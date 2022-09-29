ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Short Interest Update

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,600 shares, an increase of 228.2% from the August 31st total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
ATA Creativity Global Stock Up 7.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AACG opened at $1.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.16. ATA Creativity Global has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $2.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.
ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 32.37% and a negative return on equity of 37.10%. The business had revenue of $5.08 million for the quarter.
ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.
