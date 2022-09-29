Financial Survey: Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) and NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC)

NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC – Get Rating) and Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NeoMagic and Rambus’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Rambus $328.30 million 8.73 $18.33 million ($0.21) -123.52

Rambus has higher revenue and earnings than NeoMagic.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A Rambus -5.45% 18.24% 13.23%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares NeoMagic and Rambus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for NeoMagic and Rambus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoMagic 0 0 0 0 N/A Rambus 0 1 3 0 2.75

Rambus has a consensus target price of $32.20, indicating a potential upside of 24.13%. Given Rambus’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rambus is more favorable than NeoMagic.

Risk and Volatility

NeoMagic has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rambus has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.3% of Rambus shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of NeoMagic shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Rambus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Rambus beats NeoMagic on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeoMagic

NeoMagic Corporation designs and delivers semiconductors and software solutions for video, television, imaging, graphic, and audio devices. It offers microcontrollers; horizon digital picture frame and digital mobile TV solutions; and SOC processors, such as application processors and Neomobile TV solutions. The company, through its MercadoMagico.com division, operates an e-Commerce platform that allows user to buy and sell products from one another or buy premium electronic products. It sells its applications processors under the MiMagic brand name. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Milpitas, California.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc. provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems. It also provides a portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products. The company markets its products and services through its direct sales force and distributors. Rambus Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

