Brokerages Set Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Target Price at $166.14

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $166.14.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total value of $6,077,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,113 shares in the company, valued at $79,785,669.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total transaction of $6,077,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,785,669.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total value of $703,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,536,977.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $9,789,500 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 3.6 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSM opened at $127.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.60. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $223.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.56.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 81.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.42%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

