Analysts Set Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Target Price at $2,620.29

Shares of Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,620.29.

PSMMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Persimmon in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 3,510 ($42.41) to GBX 1,530 ($18.49) in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.

PSMMY stock opened at $27.51 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.63. Persimmon has a 52-week low of $25.63 and a 52-week high of $80.35.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

