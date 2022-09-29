TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.13.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TU. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$34.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th.

TELUS Stock Performance

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $20.81 on Thursday. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.79.

TELUS Increases Dividend

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TELUS will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 97.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in TELUS by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,521,641 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $83,005,000 after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in TELUS by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,738,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in TELUS by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,507,251 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $59,131,000 after acquiring an additional 25,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in TELUS by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,820,647 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,737,000 after acquiring an additional 678,879 shares during the last quarter. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

