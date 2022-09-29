Jefferson Security Bank (OTCMKTS:JFWV) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Shares of Jefferson Security Bank (OTCMKTS:JFWV – Get Rating) dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $80.00 and last traded at $80.00. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.00.
Jefferson Security Bank Stock Down 5.9 %
The stock has a market cap of $22.08 million, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.39.
Jefferson Security Bank (OTCMKTS:JFWV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter.
Jefferson Security Bank Company Profile
Jefferson Security Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural and commercial businesses, local government entities, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, overdraft protection, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
