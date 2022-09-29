Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $139.14.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CLH shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total value of $245,207.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,649.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total value of $245,207.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,649.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $116,475.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,180.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors Trading Up 3.8 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 645.8% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 61,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 52,903 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 143.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 168.5% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 294,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,848,000 after purchasing an additional 185,011 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 16.9% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 7.0% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLH opened at $111.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Clean Harbors has a 12-month low of $81.56 and a 12-month high of $124.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.43.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.91. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

About Clean Harbors

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Further Reading

