WPP (LON:WPP) PT Raised to GBX 1,290

WPP (LON:WPP – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Shore Capital from GBX 1,250 ($15.10) to GBX 1,290 ($15.59) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Shore Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 70.27% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,260 ($15.22) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,150 ($13.90) to GBX 950 ($11.48) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 915 ($11.06) target price on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,218 ($14.72).

Shares of WPP stock opened at GBX 757.60 ($9.15) on Tuesday. WPP has a 1 year low of GBX 719.60 ($8.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,231.50 ($14.88). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 797.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 885.03. The company has a market capitalization of £8.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,377.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

In other WPP news, insider Thomas Ilube purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 808 ($9.76) per share, for a total transaction of £8,080 ($9,763.17).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

