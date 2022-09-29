Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €6.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) has been given a €6.50 ($6.63) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 35.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SHA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($9.18) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group set a €5.40 ($5.51) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.20 ($5.31) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, August 26th. DZ Bank set a €6.50 ($6.63) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €7.40 ($7.55) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Schaeffler Stock Performance

SHA stock opened at €4.79 ($4.89) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €5.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is €5.53. Schaeffler has a 52 week low of €11.30 ($11.53) and a 52 week high of €16.74 ($17.08).

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

