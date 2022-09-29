CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) PT Set at €75.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD – Get Rating) received a €75.00 ($76.53) price objective from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 78.83% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($81.63) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of EVD opened at €41.94 ($42.80) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion and a PE ratio of 34.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is €53.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is €57.20. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €42.26 ($43.12) and a fifty-two week high of €72.68 ($74.16). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, the Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

