Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) PT Set at €43.00 by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €43.00 ($43.88) target price by research analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 95.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($41.84) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($38.78) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.50 ($30.10) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €33.50 ($34.18) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of DUE opened at €21.96 ($22.41) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 16.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €22.89 and a 200-day moving average price of €24.44. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €19.74 ($20.14) and a 12-month high of €42.60 ($43.47).

About Dürr Aktiengesellschaft

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

