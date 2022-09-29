Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€3.50” Price Target for Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.57) price target on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on O2D. UBS Group set a €2.60 ($2.65) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.53 ($2.58) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €2.00 ($2.04) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.67) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.30 ($2.35) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Telefónica Deutschland Stock Performance

Shares of O2D opened at €2.12 ($2.16) on Monday. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12 month low of €2.16 ($2.20) and a 12 month high of €3.03 ($3.09). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €2.56 and a 200-day moving average price of €2.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion and a PE ratio of 18.00.

Telefónica Deutschland Company Profile

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

