The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €100.00 Price Target

Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €100.00 ($102.04) price target by The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 88.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PUM. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($73.47) price target on Puma in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($102.04) price target on Puma in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €80.00 ($81.63) price objective on Puma in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €82.00 ($83.67) price objective on Puma in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €105.00 ($107.14) price objective on Puma in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Puma Price Performance

PUM opened at €53.14 ($54.22) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €63.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is €67.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Puma has a 1 year low of €51.60 ($52.65) and a 1 year high of €115.40 ($117.76). The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82.

Puma Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

