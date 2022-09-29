Puma (ETR:PUM) PT Set at €80.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) has been given a €80.00 ($81.63) target price by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 50.55% from the company’s previous close.

PUM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($73.47) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €100.00 ($102.04) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($102.04) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($82.65) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC set a €95.00 ($96.94) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of Puma stock opened at €53.14 ($54.22) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €63.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of €67.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.39. Puma has a 1-year low of €51.60 ($52.65) and a 1-year high of €115.40 ($117.76). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

