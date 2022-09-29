Varta (ETR:VAR1) PT Set at €45.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2022

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($45.92) target price on Varta (ETR:VAR1Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VAR1. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($54.08) price objective on shares of Varta in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($51.02) target price on shares of Varta in a research note on Monday. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €39.00 ($39.80) target price on shares of Varta in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($76.53) target price on shares of Varta in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Varta Trading Down 8.1 %

Shares of VAR1 opened at €32.76 ($33.43) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.80. Varta has a 12-month low of €38.61 ($39.40) and a 12-month high of €135.60 ($138.37). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €70.27 and a 200 day moving average price of €79.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.73.

Varta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries primarily for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones; wearables, which include medical devices to measure hypertension, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as the power supply for COVID19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for industrial and original equipment manufacturers for use in various applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Varta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.