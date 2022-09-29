Varta (ETR:VAR1) PT Set at €45.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($45.92) target price on Varta (ETR:VAR1 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VAR1. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($54.08) price objective on shares of Varta in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($51.02) target price on shares of Varta in a research note on Monday. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €39.00 ($39.80) target price on shares of Varta in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($76.53) target price on shares of Varta in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Varta Trading Down 8.1 %

Shares of VAR1 opened at €32.76 ($33.43) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.80. Varta has a 12-month low of €38.61 ($39.40) and a 12-month high of €135.60 ($138.37). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €70.27 and a 200 day moving average price of €79.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.73.

Varta Company Profile

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries primarily for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones; wearables, which include medical devices to measure hypertension, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as the power supply for COVID19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for industrial and original equipment manufacturers for use in various applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters.

