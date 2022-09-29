Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO) PT Lowered to C$1.60

Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$1.60 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 55.34% from the stock’s current price.

Meridian Mining UK Societas Stock Up 9.6 %

MNO stock opened at C$1.03 on Tuesday. Meridian Mining UK Societas has a twelve month low of C$0.37 and a twelve month high of C$1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$152.09 million and a PE ratio of -3.30.

Get Meridian Mining UK Societas alerts:

About Meridian Mining UK Societas

(Get Rating)

Read More

Meridian Mining UK Societas, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Brazil. The company explores for manganese, gold, copper, and tin deposits. It holds interest in the EspigÃ£o polymetallic project and the Ariquemes tin project located in RondÃ´nia.

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Mining UK Societas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Mining UK Societas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.