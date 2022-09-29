Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO) PT Lowered to C$1.60

Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$1.60 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 55.34% from the stock’s current price.
Meridian Mining UK Societas Stock Up 9.6 %
MNO stock opened at C$1.03 on Tuesday. Meridian Mining UK Societas has a twelve month low of C$0.37 and a twelve month high of C$1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$152.09 million and a PE ratio of -3.30.
About Meridian Mining UK Societas
