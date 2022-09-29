Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Price Target Cut to C$1.20

Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$1.60 to C$1.20 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 370.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Lumina Gold Stock Performance

Shares of LUM stock opened at C$0.26 on Tuesday. Lumina Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.23 and a 12-month high of C$0.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$95.97 million and a P/E ratio of -5.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Lumina Gold will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos project consisting of ten mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

