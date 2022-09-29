Safran (EPA:SAF) PT Set at €140.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) has been assigned a €140.00 ($142.86) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 51.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($153.06) price target on shares of Safran in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €106.00 ($108.16) price target on shares of Safran in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €150.00 ($153.06) price target on shares of Safran in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Safran Stock Performance

Shares of Safran stock opened at €92.51 ($94.40) on Tuesday. Safran has a 52-week low of €67.17 ($68.54) and a 52-week high of €92.36 ($94.24). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €104.09 and its 200-day moving average price is €101.15.

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

