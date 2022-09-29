Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €33.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Alstom (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) has been assigned a €33.00 ($33.67) price objective by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 89.06% from the company’s previous close.

ALO has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($37.76) price objective on Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) target price on Alstom in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($30.61) target price on Alstom in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($20.41) target price on Alstom in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($37.76) target price on Alstom in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Alstom Stock Down 0.3 %

EPA ALO opened at €17.46 ($17.81) on Tuesday. Alstom has a 1-year low of €25.65 ($26.17) and a 1-year high of €37.37 ($38.13). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €21.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is €22.43.

Alstom Company Profile

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

