Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Myers Industries to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of Myers Industries stock opened at $16.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $617.77 million, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.54. Myers Industries has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.55.

Myers Industries ( NYSE:MYE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Myers Industries had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $233.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.54 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Myers Industries will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYE. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 203,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 10,902 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 29.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 162,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 36,795 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 65.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the first quarter worth $418,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 8.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

