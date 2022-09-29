StockNews.com Downgrades Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) to Sell

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Tidewater Stock Performance

NYSE:TDW opened at $21.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.09. The company has a market cap of $921.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tidewater has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $28.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $163.45 million for the quarter. Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 21.84%.

In related news, Director Robert Robotti purchased 560,224 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $9,999,998.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,669,271 shares in the company, valued at $47,646,487.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tidewater

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moerus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tidewater by 15.6% in the first quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,673,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,113,000 after acquiring an additional 360,433 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 12.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,075,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,388,000 after buying an additional 121,346 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 10.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,530,000 after buying an additional 105,125 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 5.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 400,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,436,000 after buying an additional 19,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 152.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 154,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after buying an additional 93,500 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

