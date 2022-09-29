Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AVGO. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.33.
Broadcom Trading Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ AVGO opened at $465.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $188.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.09. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $456.35 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $518.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $544.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.
Institutional Trading of Broadcom
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $407,000. Sara Bay Financial increased its stake in Broadcom by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
