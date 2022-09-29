Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Hub Group to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $109.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.44.

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $71.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.89. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $60.81 and a fifty-two week high of $89.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.03.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 22.89%. Analysts expect that Hub Group will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Phillip D. Yeager purchased 28,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.99 per share, with a total value of $2,975,311.61. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 28,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,975,311.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Phillip D. Yeager acquired 28,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.99 per share, with a total value of $2,975,311.61. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,975,311.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary Yablon acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.60 per share, with a total value of $428,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,132 shares in the company, valued at $610,499.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 174,900 shares of company stock valued at $18,265,801. Corporate insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hub Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Hub Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 120,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,280,000 after buying an additional 12,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

