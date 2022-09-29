StockNews.com Downgrades Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) to Buy

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.38.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $102.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.42. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $71.88 and a 12 month high of $109.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 916.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $2,281,421.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,183.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.2% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 217,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $897,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

