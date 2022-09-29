Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Minerva Neurosciences from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ NERV opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $15.32. The company has a market capitalization of $50.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of -0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.08.

Minerva Neurosciences ( NASDAQ:NERV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.21. On average, analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences will post -5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

